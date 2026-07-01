Belgium’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup clash against Senegal

Belgium and Senegal meet in a 2026 World Cup showdown, separated by just over 80 FIFA ranking points as both sides look to extend their strong group‑stage form into the knockout rounds.

Belgium and Senegal meet in one of the most intriguing Round of 32 fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides arriving in strong form after contrasting but effective group-stage campaigns at Seattle Stadium.

Belgium are currently ranked No. 10 in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,735.41 points. The European side secured top spot in Group G after a dominant 5-1 victory over New Zealand, a result that helped erase doubts following a mixed start to the tournament.

Senegal, meanwhile, advanced in emphatic fashion after a historic 5-0 win over Iraq, the largest victory ever recorded by an African nation in this edition of the World Cup. The “Lions of Teranga” overcame a difficult start and now look to continue their resurgence on the global stage.

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How do Belgium and Senegal compare in the latest FIFA rankings?

Belgium enter the match ranked 10th in the world, while Senegal are close behind in 18th place with 1,653.43 points. Despite the ranking gap, both teams arrive in similar competitive form after finishing their group-stage campaigns strongly.

Players of Belgium stand for the national anthem. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Historically, Belgium are unbeaten in five of their last six World Cup games against African teams, while Senegal come in on a four‑match losing streak versus European opposition. Still, Belgium and Senegal have never met in an official senior international match.

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What is at stake for Belgium and Senegal?

With the officiating crew led by referee Said Martinez, Belgium and Senegal step into a decisive knockout‑stage clash with a place in the Round of 16 on the line in what is expected to be a tightly contested encounter.

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A victory would send either Belgium or Senegal into the next round, with the Red Devils aiming to confirm their status as one of Europe’s top contenders and the Lions seeking to make history with another standout performance on the world stage.