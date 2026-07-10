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In which leagues and clubs do Belgium’s 2026 World Cup players compete?

Belgium players favor a particular country in Europe for their club careers. A few of them also compete in the domestic league.

Jeremy Doku of Manchester City
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesJeremy Doku of Manchester City

Thibaut Courtois anchors the defensive unit while performing for Real Madrid in Spain’s La Liga. Meanwhile, midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne dictates the tempo for Napoli within the Italian Serie A circuit.

Veteran striker Romelu Lukaku leads the attacking charge for Napoli in Italy. He shares the international spotlight with stellar midfielder Youri Tielemans, who controls the pitch for Aston Villa. This elite pair provides the national squad with invaluable top-tier experience.

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In the English Premier League, winger Jeremy Doku brings explosive pace to Manchester City. His international teammate Leandro Trossard provides similar attacking danger for north London giant Arsenal.

Which league dominates the squad?

The English Premier League stands out as the ultimate home for this group of athletes. A total of eight squad members currently ply their trade in that demanding top flight. This massive concentration makes England the undisputed capital for Belgium’s soccer core.

Jeremy Doku

Jeremy Doku of Manchester City

PlayerClub
Thibaut CourtoisReal Madrid (La Liga)
Senne LammensManchester United (Premier League)
Mike PendersChelsea (Premier League)
Zeno DebastSporting CP (Primeira Liga)
Arthur TheateEintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga)
Brandon MecheleClub Brugge (Belgian Pro League)
Maxim De CuyperBrighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)
Thomas MeunierFree Agent
Koni De WinterMilan (Serie A)
Joaquin SeysClub Brugge (Belgian Pro League)
Timothy CastagneFulham (Premier League)
Nathan NgoyLille (Ligue 1)
Axel WitselFree Agent
Kevin De BruyneNapoli (Serie A)
Youri TielemansAston Villa (Premier League)
Diego MoreiraStrasbourg (Ligue 1)
Hans VanakenClub Brugge (Belgian Pro League)
Nicolas RaskinRangers (Scottish Premiership)
Amadou OnanaAston Villa (Premier League)
Romelu LukakuNapoli (Serie A)
Leandro TrossardArsenal (Premier League)
Jérémy DokuManchester City (Premier League)
Dodi LukébakioBenfica (Primeira Liga)
Charles De KetelaereAtalanta (Serie A)
Alexis SaelemaekersMilan (Serie A)
Matias Fernandez-PardoLille (Ligue 1)
See also

Why do players get a yellow card for taking shirt off at the 2026 World Cup?

From historic giants like Manchester United to rising forces like Aston Villa, English soccer dominates the list. This heavy presence in a single country creates an organic familiarity among these selected competitors.

Does the overseas journey drive excellence?

Leaving the Belgian domestic league clearly accelerates a player’s tactical and physical development. Facing world-class opposition every single week forces a professional to adapt to a much quicker tempo. This constant exposure to elite pressure turns a young prospect into a seasoned asset.

Competing in a foreign environment also builds immense mental resilience and cultural adaptability. A soccer player who masters La Liga or Serie A brings a sophisticated tactical mindset back home. Ultimately, this migration gives the national team a massive competitive edge on the global stage.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
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