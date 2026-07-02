Why isn’t Yeremy Pino playing today for Spain vs Austria at the 2026 World Cup?

Yeremy Pino will sit out Spain’s 2026 World Cup match against Austria, adding another twist to La Roja’s push for the Round of 16.

Yeremy Pino is unavailable for Spain‘s 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Austria at Los Angeles Stadium, after suffering an acromioclavicular sprain in his shoulder during Spain’s final group-stage victory over Uruguay.

The injury occurred following a heavy challenge after Pino entered as a second-half substitute. Although medical examinations ruled out a collarbone fracture, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed that Pino sustained an acromioclavicular sprain.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente acknowledged after the Uruguay match that the winger had been in significant pain, while the federation later stated that his recovery will determine when he can return to action.

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Even without Nico Williams, Spain face Austria looking to secure a place in the Round of 16 after finishing atop Group H. Austria, meanwhile, advanced as one of the tournament’s eight best third-placed teams and will attempt to produce another World Cup upset.

Yeremy Pino #11 of Spain challenged by Brian Rodriguez #18 of Uruguay. Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Can Spain advance without Yeremy Pino?

Spain qualified for the Round of 32 after finishing first in Group H with seven points, recording victories over Uruguay and Saudi Arabia while drawing with Cape Verde.

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Austria earned their place in the knockout stage after defeating Jordan, losing to Argentina, and drawing with Algeria. Spain will now attempt to continue their World Cup campaign without one of their attacking options as they look to reach the Round of 16.