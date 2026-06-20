Why Jeremy Frimpong isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup with Netherlands

Jeremy Frimpong unfortunately won't be able to help the Netherlands in the 2026 World Cup, missing out on the pitch at a major international tournament once again.

The Netherlands has solid talent for the 2026 World Cup, but one notable absence is Jeremy Frimpong. He was left off the roster due to a manager’s decision after struggling through a tough individual season.

Frimpong was part of the 2022 World Cup squad, though he never actually got off the bench. The hope was that he would finally make his tournament debut this time around for a Dutch team primarily made up of domestic-born players, including himself.

Manager Ronald Koeman made a tough call, but it was a necessary one. Frimpong isn’t the only big name missing out either, as fellow star Xavi Simons was also left off the World Cup roster.

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How bad was Frimpong’s season?

In his debut season with Liverpool, Frimpong managed just 21 appearances, cracking the starting lineup only 12 times. He failed to score and recorded just one assist, which caught Koeman’s attention alongside the player’s persistent muscle issues and injuries.

The situation culminated during the March 2026 international break when Frimpong came on as a halftime substitute in a friendly against Ecuador, only to be forced off just 14 minutes later due to another muscular injury. Koeman explicitly cited these physical issues as the driving force behind his omission.

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Replacing Frimpong on the roster

Koeman has a few options at right-back. While Frimpong offered versatility as a potential midfielder, the Dutch manager had to find a reliable replacement for the backline, especially since Jurrien Timber is also missing the World Cup.

The ideal rotation options currently with the squad are Denzel Dumfries, a seasoned veteran with 73 caps, and Lutsharel Geertruida, a younger option with fewer caps who can step up when needed.