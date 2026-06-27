Why Reece James isn’t playing today for England vs Panama at the 2026 World Cup

England will face Panama in their Group L finale at the 2026 World Cup without Reece James, as the team prepares for the upcoming knockout rounds.

England close out their Group L campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Panama, but they will do so without one of their starting defenders. Reece James has been left out of the squad as manager Thomas Tuchel manages the full-back’s recovery from a hamstring injury ahead of the knockout rounds.

James reported muscle tightness earlier this week and missed England’s final training session before the match. With the Three Lions already qualified for the Round of 32, Tuchel has opted not to risk the Chelsea captain, prioritizing his availability for the knockout stage.

England enter the final group match looking to regain momentum after a scoreless draw against Ghana. A victory or a draw would be enough for Tuchel’s side to secure first place in Group L, while Panama have already been eliminated but are still searching for the first World Cup points in the nation’s history.

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The absence is particularly notable because Tino Livramento is also unavailable due to a calf injury, leaving England to rely on alternative options such as Djed Spence or Jarell Quansah on the right side of the defense.

Harry Kane #9 and Reece James #24 of England high five during the FIFA World Cup 2026 . Michael Steele/Getty Images

Could England rotate more players?

With qualification already secured, England could make additional lineup changes as Tuchel manages the squad before the knockout rounds. Declan Rice is another player being monitored after experiencing physical discomfort during the group stage, making Kobbie Mainoo a potential replacement in midfield.

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Despite the expected rotation, England remain focused on finishing atop Group L and building confidence before the Round of 32 after collecting four points from their opening two matches.