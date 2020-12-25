arrow_downward
menu
arrow_drop_down
search
sports_soccer AGENDA

ARGENTINA

COLOMBIA

MÉXICO

ESTADOS UNIDOS

PERÚ

EUROPA

CONCACAF

CONMEBOL

OTROS DEPORTES

MÁS

search
close
Fulham vs. Southampton por la Premier League

Europa Premier League

Fulham vs. Southampton EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO por la Premier League

En Bolavip te contamos cuando será este choque del torneo inglés, por qué canal puedes verlo y algunos detalles más.

Bolavip
Por: Guido Agustín Manetti Álvarez

Fulham vs. Southampton por la Premier League

Fulham vs. Southampton por la Premier League (Foto: Getty)

EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO por ESPN 2 y SKY Sports, Fulham recibe en el Estadio Craven Cottage a Southampton. El encuentro, correspondiente a la fecha 15 de la Premier League, será este sábado 26 de diciembre.

Los locales vienen de igualar 1-1 en su visita a Newcastle, con un gol de Matt Ritchie en contra. Fulham sigue en zona de descenso, aunque, con 10 unidades, está a solo dos de Brighton and Hove, quien por ahora se queda en la categoría.

Por otro lado, Southampton tiene 24 unidades y está a solo una de Chelsea, que por ahora entra a la Europa League. Los Santos vienen de caer 1-0 como locales de Manchester City.
 
POS EQUIPO PJ PTS
1
LIVERPOOL
14 31
2
LEICESTER
14 27
3
MAN UTD
13 26
4
EVERTON
14 26
5
CHELSEA
14 25
6
TOTTENHAM
14 25
7
SOUTHAMPTON
14 24
8
MAN CITY
13 23
9
ASTON VILLA
12 22
10
WEST HAM
14 21
11
WOLVERHAMPTON
14 20
12
NEWCASTLE
13 18
13
CRYSTAL PALACE
14 18
14
LEEDS
14 17
15
ARSENAL
14 14
16
BURNLEY
13 13
17
BRIGHTON
14 12
18
FULHAM
14 10
19
WEST BROMWICH
14 7
20
SHEFF UTD
14 2

Día y horario: ¿cuándo se miden Fulham y Southampton por la Premier League?

El encuentro se llevará a cabo este sábado 26 de diciembre en el Estadio Craven Cottage de Londres. 
 
Horario y canal de TV según cada país:
 
España: 16:00 horas por  DAZN
 
Argentina: 12:00 horas por  ESPN 2
 
Uruguay: 12:00 horas por  ESPN 2
 
Brasil: 12:00 horas por ESPN Brasil
 
Chile: 12:00 horas por  ESPN 2
 
Paraguay: 12:00 horas por  ESPN 2
 
Bolivia: 11:00 horas por  ESPN 2
 
Venezuela: 11:00 horas por  ESPN 2 Andino
 
Perú: 10:00 horas por  ESPN 2
 
Colombia: 10:00 horas por  ESPN 2 Andino
 
Ecuador: 10:00 horas por  ESPN 2
 
México: 09:00 horas por  SKY Sports
 
Estados Unidos: 07:00 PT / 10:00 ET sin TV
 

Temas:

Lee También

Premier League

Fulham vs. Southampton EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO por la Premier League
Premier League

Qué canal transmite Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace por la Premier League
Copa Diego Maradona

Boca vs. Huracán: cómo, cuándo y dónde VER EN VIVO el partido por la Copa Diego Maradona
Liga MX

Imponente: André-Pierre Gignac tiene mejor registro goleador que Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah y Kylian Mbappé en el 2020

Comentarios

Calendario Partidos



sumate

Recibe las últimas noticias en tu casilla de E-mail

Registrarse implica aceptar los Términos y Condiciones