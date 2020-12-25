Europa Premier League
Fulham vs. Southampton EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO por la Premier League
En Bolavip te contamos cuando será este choque del torneo inglés, por qué canal puedes verlo y algunos detalles más.
EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO por ESPN 2 y SKY Sports, Fulham recibe en el Estadio Craven Cottage a Southampton. El encuentro, correspondiente a la fecha 15 de la Premier League, será este sábado 26 de diciembre.
Los locales vienen de igualar 1-1 en su visita a Newcastle, con un gol de Matt Ritchie en contra. Fulham sigue en zona de descenso, aunque, con 10 unidades, está a solo dos de Brighton and Hove, quien por ahora se queda en la categoría.
Self-isolation won't stop the Gaffer from putting his stamp on #FULSOU! ��️— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 24, 2020
Here's what he had to say in today's press conference ��
Por otro lado, Southampton tiene 24 unidades y está a solo una de Chelsea, que por ahora entra a la Europa League. Los Santos vienen de caer 1-0 como locales de Manchester City.
|POS
|EQUIPO
|PJ
|PTS
|1
|
LIVERPOOL LIVERPOOL
|14
|31
|2
|
LEICESTER CITY LEICESTER
|14
|27
|3
|
MANCHESTER UNITED MAN UTD
|13
|26
|4
|
EVERTON EVERTON
|14
|26
|5
|
CHELSEA CHELSEA
|14
|25
|6
|
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR TOTTENHAM
|14
|25
|7
|
SOUTHAMPTON SOUTHAMPTON
|14
|24
|8
|
MANCHESTER CITY MAN CITY
|13
|23
|9
|
ASTON VILLA ASTON VILLA
|12
|22
|10
|
WEST HAM UNITED WEST HAM
|14
|21
|11
|
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS WOLVERHAMPTON
|14
|20
|12
|
NEWCASTLE UNITED NEWCASTLE
|13
|18
|13
|
CRYSTAL PALACE CRYSTAL PALACE
|14
|18
|14
|
LEEDS UNITED LEEDS
|14
|17
|15
|
ARSENAL ARSENAL
|14
|14
|16
|
BURNLEY BURNLEY
|13
|13
|17
|
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION BRIGHTON
|14
|12
|18
|
FULHAM FULHAM
|14
|10
|19
|
WEST BROMWICH ALBION WEST BROMWICH
|14
|7
|20
|
SHEFFIELD UNITED SHEFF UTD
|14
|2
Día y horario: ¿cuándo se miden Fulham y Southampton por la Premier League?
El encuentro se llevará a cabo este sábado 26 de diciembre en el Estadio Craven Cottage de Londres.
Horario y canal de TV según cada país:
España: 16:00 horas por DAZN
Argentina: 12:00 horas por ESPN 2
Uruguay: 12:00 horas por ESPN 2
Brasil: 12:00 horas por ESPN Brasil
Chile: 12:00 horas por ESPN 2
Paraguay: 12:00 horas por ESPN 2
Bolivia: 11:00 horas por ESPN 2
Venezuela: 11:00 horas por ESPN 2 Andino
Perú: 10:00 horas por ESPN 2
Colombia: 10:00 horas por ESPN 2 Andino
Ecuador: 10:00 horas por ESPN 2
México: 09:00 horas por SKY Sports
Estados Unidos: 07:00 PT / 10:00 ET sin TV
