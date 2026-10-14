Alineaciones de Union Saint-Gilloise y Real Sociedad por la Europa League: formaciones probables

Se viene Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Real Sociedad este jueves 15 de octubre desde las 11:45 hora de Perú por la Europa League: repasa las alineaciones probables y las novedades de ambos.
Cómo llegan Union Saint-Gilloise y Real Sociedad
Union Saint-Gilloise viene de ganarle 3-0 a Viktoria.
Real Sociedad viene de caer 1-2 ante Bournemouth.
Las alineaciones de Union Saint-Gilloise y Real Sociedad
Union Saint-Gilloise (3-1-4-2): Herve Koffi, Massiré Sylla, Nikki Havenaar, Nohim Chibani, Guilherme Smith, Darius Olaru, Besfort Zeneli, Louis Patris, Kamiel Van De Perre, Mateo Biondic, Relebohile Mofokeng. DT: David Hubert.
Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1): Unai Marrero, Héctor Fort, Sergio Gómez, Mamadou Sarr, Jon Martín, Yangel Herrera, Beñat Turrientes, Luka Sučić, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ander Barrenetxea, Gonçalo Guedes. DT: Pellegrino Matarazzo.
Suplentes de Union Saint-Gilloise: Rob Schoofs, Ondřej Kričfaluši, Vic Chambaere, Kevin Rodriguez, Giorgi Kavlashvili, Dylan Aquino, Denzel De Roeve, Ilan Hurtevent, Sekou Abrahame Keita, Youssef Hamoutahar, Daniel Tshilanda.
Suplentes de Real Sociedad: Orri Oskarsson, Luken Beitia, Álex Remiro, Jon Aramburu, Aihen Muñoz, Jon Gorrotxategi, Igor Zubeldia, Job Ochieng, Takefusa Kubo, Pablo Marín, Jon Pacheco, Carlos Soler, Arsen Zakharyan, Aitor Fraga, Alex Marchal.
La previa de Union Saint-Gilloise y Real Sociedad: todo lo que hay que saber
- Día: jueves 15 de octubre
- Hora: 11:45 (hora de Perú)
- Próximo partido de Union Saint-Gilloise: vs. Hapoel, jueves 22 de octubre
- Próximo partido de Real Sociedad: vs. Lillestroem, jueves 22 de octubre