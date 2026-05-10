Marcus Rashford se vistió de gala y puso el 1-0 con tiro libre de antología ante el Real Madrid

Marcus Rashford sorprendió al Real Madrid en el inicio de El Clásico con un sublime gol de tiro libre.
Así fue el gol de Marcus Rashford:
¡¡QUÉ GOLAZO DE MARCUS RASHFORD!! ¡BARCELONA SE PUSO EN VENTAJA Y SE ACERCA AL TÍTULO!— DSPORTS (@DSports) May 10, 2026
El inglés convirtió de tiro libre el 1-0 ante Real Madrid.@GiraltPablo – Juan Pablo Varsky#ElClasico | #LaLigaEnDSPORTS pic.twitter.com/mIwkUMrTOV
Así fue el gol de Ferran Torres:
¡¡OTRO GOLAZO DE BARCELONA!! ¡EL TACO DE DANI OLMO, POR FAVOR!— DSPORTS (@DSports) May 10, 2026
Ferrán Torres anotó el 2-0 ante Real Madrid.@GiraltPablo#ElClasico | #LaLigaEnDSPORTS pic.twitter.com/bbvB0gQHtO
Noticia en desarrollo…