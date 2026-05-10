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Marcus Rashford se vistió de gala y puso el 1-0 con tiro libre de antología ante el Real Madrid

Marcus Rashford a los 9 minutos puso el 1-0 ante el Real Madrid en el Camp Nou con sublime remate de tiro libre.

Marcus Rashford celebrando el 1-0 ante Real Madrid.
© GettyMarcus Rashford celebrando el 1-0 ante Real Madrid.

Marcus Rashford sorprendió al Real Madrid en el inicio de El Clásico con un sublime gol de tiro libre.

Así fue el gol de Marcus Rashford:

Así fue el gol de Ferran Torres:

Noticia en desarrollo…

Bruno Castro
Bruno Castro
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