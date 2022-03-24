In Conmebol World Cup qualifying things are starting to come down to the wire, except for Argentina who have already qualified for the World Cup. BetMGM is offering their users a chance to bet on what Lionel Messi will do in the game!

Argentina - Venezuela on paper is a no brainer, Argentina should and will most likely win the match against a Venezuela squad completely out of any chance to get to Qatar 2022. The match will be played in the mythical La Bombonera, Boca Juniors home ground, and one of the key players to watch is Lionel Messi.

Messi arrived in his home country on a private jet and sporting over $10,000 worth of clothing and luggage. Messi is arguably the greatest soccer player of all time, and the PSG player is ready to delight his national team fans against Venezuela.

At BetMGM they are offering a good welcome bonus and a chance for fans to wager on what Lionel Messi will do against Venezuela. Below are some interesting Messi betting options.

Lionel Messi multi goal game

Messi likes to open the flood gates and if you think the 34-year-old will have a multi goal game that bet is paying out 4.33 if he scores 2 or more. If Messi has 3 or more that wager is at 15.00. If Messi scores 1 goal anytime during the match that is coming out to 1.73, the bettor can also wager on if Messi will score the first or last goal of the match.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with World Cup qualifying at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!

What if Messi scores but Argentina loses?

Well, that is a very risky bet, but it could pay huge dividends, upsets are never out of the question and given that this match is basically meaningless in the grand scheme of things, Venezuela could surprise Argentina. If Messi scores the game's first goal but Argentina ends up losing that bet is paying out 251.00.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM has great betting options for Argentina - Venezuela! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!