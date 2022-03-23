It’s do or die for Chile who need to get something out of Brazil if they hope to stay alive and qualify for the 2022 World Cup. At BetMGM there are some very interesting player betting options.

For Brazil it’s just one more game, for Chile it’s everything. In the 17th round of Conmebol World Cup qualification, Chile is virtually playing two games, the first against Brazil where they need to get at least a point, the other is hoping that Uruguay and Peru draw.

Chile (7.25) has their calculator in hand and are hoping that they could pull off a massive upset over Brazil (1.42). Chile are winners of three of their last five games, while Brazil is undefeated.

At BetMGM there are many betting options for this important round of Conmebol World Cup qualifying. Here are some multiple correct score and player options for Brazil vs Chile.

Brazil - Chile correct score

In a game this tight for Chile, where all the pressure is on them, betting on a correct score could ease any chance that a upset does not happen. 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 is at a healthy 2.50, and given that it’s Brazil a 4-0, 5-0, or 6-0 is not out of the question at 10.50.

Goal scorers

Who will score the first goal in this one? Look no further than Neymar at 2.20, then there is also Richarlison who is an interesting option to score at 2.80. For Chile all eyes on Alexis Sánchez who will need to come up big again for Chile at 4.50.

