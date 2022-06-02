The NHL Playoffs continue when the New York Rangers take their series lead to MSG for Game 2 against the favored Tampa Bay Lightning. The oddsmakers at BetMGM have put out some interesting odds for this match up.

The Tampa Bay Lightning may still be the series favorite, but the New York Rangers are carrying huge momentum going into Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final. The Rangers fought hard again and took a 6-2 win in a magnetic team performance in Game 1.

The Lightning are hoping to not be caught by surprise again in Game 2, and for the bettor here are some trends to take into account for tomorrow night’s game. The Lightning have gone 51-26 this season when favored on the money line, The Lightning have a 55.2% chance to win the game, the Rangers have been an underdog in 43 games this season, with 21 upset wins.

Whichever way you feel this is going to be a hard-fought series where the Lightning, who defeated Florida by a clean sweep, now have to start to dig deep against a Rangers team that has gone the distance in their previous two series. Here is what the oddsmakers at BetMGM are offering for game 2.

New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Money Line Game 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning continues to be the favorites at 1.80 but the New York Rangers could be a good bet playing at home and with a lot of momentum at 2.05. Look for the game to be high scoring and the Rangers may steal this one.

New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Game 1 highlights

Prep for Game 2 by watching the highlights of the first game and how the Rangers worked their magic.

New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Goalkeeper saves

Bet on how many saves both goalkeepers will have in game 2.

Igor Shesterkin - Over 29.5 saves - 1.80

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Under 27.5 saves - 1.87

