The Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday February 13th between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. Here are some interesting betting futures to wager on from BetMGM.

Super Bowl LVI promises to be packed with a lot of emotion and for the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams it’s a chance at NFL greatness. For the Bengals it’s their first chance to win the biggest prize in the NFL. For the Rams it could be their second Super Bowl title since 2000. Think you got the Super Bowl down pat? Go to BetMGM and make your Super Bowl picks right here!

The game may come down to how well each team plays defense, the Rams seem to be the better defensive team if their regular season indicates anything, while the Bengals may need to rely on their offense, especially from their main man, Joe Burrow.

At BetMGM there are some very interesting future bets to make a wager and possibly win big on Super Bowl LVI! Here are a few to take a look at.

Most Rushing yards

For this future all eyes will be on Joe Mixon and Cam Akers who are at 1.91 and 1.95 respectively. If you like placing risky bets, quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford are at 101 and 151 respectively.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with this exclusive promo from BetMGM!

Most interceptions in the game

Here it’s cut and dry, who can make the most interceptions in Super Bowl LVI? No interceptions at all is at 4.00, but if Jessie Bates III gets one he is paying out 5, Nick Scott is at 6.

Player with most tackles and assists

Here is a mixed bag, the player will need to make the most tackles and at the end of the game provide the most assists. That combo is paying out 3.75 if Logan Wilson does the feat, Troy Reeder is at 5.50, and Vonn Bell 7.00.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Florida, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM has a great promo for you right here! Try your luck and win big on the Super Bowl!



