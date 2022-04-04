The UEFA Champions League quarter finals leg 1 continues on Wednesday April 6th with a huge match between Chelsea - Real Madrid. BetMGM has put out the odds on this big game that will be viewed by millions across the world.

Chelsea - Real Madrid has captured the world’s attention as two of the biggest clubs in the world will meet head on for a chance to play in the semifinals of the biggest club tournament in Europe. Thomas Tuchel’s side took care of Ligue 1 champions Lille 4-1 on aggregate while Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side eliminated PSG.

The current Champions League holders were shocked at the weekend with a 4-1 loss to Brentford, while Real Madrid had 3 penalties called in their favor to defeat Celta Vigo 2-1. USMNT national team star Christian Pulisic is expected to start this match for Chelsea as well as Karim Benzema for Real Madrid.

Outright

Chelsea is paying out a healthy 2.05 even as the favorite, they defeated Real Madrid last season in the same competition and continue to have virtually the same side. Real Madrid is at 3.60, one of the few times Madrid will payout as much, it would be wise to place an outright bet on Real Madrid or a tie in this one at 3.40.

Goal scorers

This is a game that will have plenty of options to put the ball in the back of the net. Benzema is always a safe bet to score anytime in this match at 2.50, Pulisic is at 7.00 if he scores first, which he can, and then Vinicius Junior who is always a threat at 3.80 anytime.

Parlays

A good parlay for this match is total corners over 8.5 and Chelsea winning by a 2-goal margin, at 5.50. The parlays currently on BetMGM don’t seem to be realistic but the user can build their own and have a good chance to win some big money!

