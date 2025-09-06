For Terence Crawford, the upcoming showdown with Canelo Alvarez on September 13 represents both a career-defining opportunity and a new challenge. Moving up from 154 pounds to 168, Crawford faces one of boxing’s most decorated champions in Alvarez, whose size, power, and experience have been formidable throughout his career. The fight promises to test Crawford’s skill and resilience on the biggest stage of his professional journey.

In Omaha, Nebraska, Crawford’s training camp exudes focus and intensity. Few understand the intricacies of Crawford’s preparation like Steven Nelson, a longtime friend and sparring partner, who has trained alongside Crawford through multiple weight classes.

Despite skepticism from some analysts who question Crawford’s ability to carry his power to the super middleweight division, Nelson remains confident. “I’ve seen him in there with so many people, including Lester [Martinez] and everybody, and that’s never gonna be a factor. It’s not gonna be a problem,” Nelson said. “Bud has always been a heavier guy, but he’s always had to go down, hold his weight. He’s never had a chance to grow.”

Can Crawford’s power surprise Canelo?

Critics argue that Crawford might struggle to impact Alvarez at 168 pounds, but Nelson disputes that notion. “People think he’s gonna get in there and just run the whole fight… Like dude, I’m just looking forward to seeing what their excuses are, seeing what they say,” he told The Ring. Nelson emphasized that Crawford’s history of sparring bigger fighters has consistently proven naysayers wrong, a trend he expects to continue against Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez, Dana White, and Terence Crawford are seen onstage during the Press Conference. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix)

The upcoming 12-round bout, for Alvarez’s Ring, IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO titles, will ultimately test Crawford’s ability to combine strategy, agility, and power against an opponent who is naturally larger and immensely experienced. Nelson notes that Crawford’s competitiveness ensures he rises to every challenge, regardless of opponent size.

Will experience and skill outweigh physical disadvantage?

Crawford’s jump of 14 pounds—from junior middleweight to super middleweight—is not unprecedented for him. “Even when Bud was at 135, 140, he was always sparring bigger guys,” Nelson explained. “When I say bigger guys, I mean me – my size and bigger. Bud is so competitive, anybody comes in the gym he’s gonna challenge him.”

For Crawford, this fight is as much about legacy as it is about adaptability. His proven ability to handle larger sparring partners in the gym sets the stage for a strategic, high-stakes encounter in the ring. Fans worldwide will be watching to see whether Crawford’s speed, timing, and power can overcome Alvarez’s size, durability, and championship pedigree.

The Crawford vs. Alvarez fight will stream worldwide on Netflix on September 13, promising a clash of styles, experience, and raw power that could define both fighters’ legacies.