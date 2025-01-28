NCAAB News: Rutgers coach gets real on Dylan Harper’s struggles vs. Michigan State

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights needed a strong effort to try and come back against No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, one of their best players didn’t get the memo.

Star freshman Dylan Harper was on the floor for just 13 minutes. Coach Steve Pikiell benched him for the final 18:30 of the game in what ended up being a seven-point loss.

Harper didn’t play well when he was on the floor, and following the loss, coach Pikiell admitted that he had been dealing with an ankle sprain, adding that he shouldn’t have played at all.

Dylan Harper is dealing with an ankle injury

“It’s just an ankle sprain that needs a little more time,” Pikiell said. “He’s tough as nails. I’m proud of him. He was in that training room, lived there practically for a couple days. I honestly did not think he was going to play. He said ‘let me give it a whirl’ and he gave us 13 minutes. That says a lot about him.”

Dylan Harper #2 and Jordan Derkack #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights react during the first half of their game against the Wagner Seahawks at Jersey Mike’s Arena on November 6, 2024 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Harper struggled from the field. He scored just six points on 2-of-4 minutes, missing his only three-point attempt and going 2-of-4 from the free-throw line as well. That’s why Spartans coach Tom Izzo knew his team dodged a bullet:

“That kid is a hell of a player,” Izzo said. “Your quarterback is your quarterback. He makes all the other players better. … As much as it was a break for us, I felt bad because he seems like a great kid.”

It wasn’t much of a surprise to see the team lose without their best player. Rutgers shot 33.8% from the floor, and they even missed 11 consecutive shots at one point.