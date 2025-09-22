After Arch Manning bounce-back, Steve Sarkisian reveals position Texas will look into in bye week before Florida game

Bye weeks in college football don’t necessarily mean seven days off. Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns are in for a key stretch before starting off the SEC schedule. With a visit to the Florida Gators on the horizon, Steve Sarkisian shined the light in one focal area to address.

The vibes in Austin are far from immaculate, but they are definitely on the rise. Shutting out the Sam Houston Bearkats by a score of 55-0 felt really good for Manning and company. Even though it’s far from a true test of the program’s capabilities, it’s a confidence-boosting victory before the real fun begins in the NCAA season.

Manning, Sarkisian, and the Longhorns were in dire need of a commanding win. Everything went Texas’ way, and for the first time this season, the Horns were firing on all cylinders. Now, it’s time to prove it against a real opponent—and in a hostile environment. With a trip to Gainesville looming, Coach Sark admitted the running back position will be closely evaluated during the off week.

“I think that’s what this week is for,” Sarkisian said about the running back rotation in the backfield, via Inside Texas. “We’ve really got to assess, as [Quintrevion Wisner] and [CJ Baxter] start finding their way back and now we’ve got five guys that have carried the ball and we know can carry the ball.

Steve Sarkisian at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Austin, Texas.

“We start to look at their strengths and areas where we think they can improve and need to improve, then how do you balance that out? What does that look like? That’s what a week like this is for.”

Pound the rock

The Longhorns have seen Manning struggle early in the 2025 NCAA season. Sarkisian and Texas know they must take some pressure off the quarterback’s shoulders. Especially as the eyes of the nation will be fixed on the upcoming SEC showdown between two of the biggest programs in the country.

Establishing the running game is now a top priority for the burnt orange. Moreover, the Gators struggled to contain the Hurricanes’ run game in their last outing, perhaps giving Sark and company a blueprint for victory on October 4.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.

So far in the 2025 college football campaign, the Longhorns register 811 total rushing yards. Sophomore tailback Jerrick Gibson leads the way with 155 yards and one score in 36 carries. Manning is next in line with 123 yards and 5 touchdowns. James Simon (117 yds), Christian Clark (115), CJ Baxter (110), and Quintrevion Wisner (80) close out the list.

The last may very well become the first on The Forty Acres, though. Baxter and Wisner were expected to be the team’s primary ball carriers this season. After battling early setbacks, the duo could be poised to take over the backfield as the SEC schedule begins.

Get used to seeing them

While there’s no shortage of disdain and bad blood between SEC programs, some matchups matter more than others. With that in mind, the league announced each school’s three annual games under the new nine-game SEC schedule, which will take effect starting next season. The annual matchups will be updated after every four years.

For the time being, Texas will have to get used to facing the following three rival schools: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. This ensures that the Red River Showdown, Lone Star Rivalry, and the border feud with the Razorbacks will remain on Texas’ calendar for the foreseeable future.