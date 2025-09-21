Arch Manning drops honest admission on viral moment during Longhorns’ 55-0 win over Bearkats

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns put the NCAA on notice with a commanding 55-0 victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats. Though an inferior opponent in college football, the win was just what the doctor ordered for the burnt orange.

The Longhorns needed a statement triumph at home to get their mojo back. For Manning, it was about sending a message despite the struggles to start the 2025 NCAA season. It’s safe to say he accomplished just that with his performance on Saturday night at The Forty Acres.

In addition to his bounce-back outing at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Manning let everybody know he’s got his confidence back with a taunting celebration staring down a Bearkat defender after a rushing touchdown. After the game, the signal-caller voiced an honest comment on the viral moment.

“Felt good to get back in the end zone,” Arch Manning admitted, via On3. “It was probably a little much there. My mom was pretty mad about that. Little immature, but I think it was some built up frustration from the past two weeks.”

Texas left no doubts with their dominant triumph over Sam Houston. Fans across the nation still want to see Manning and the Longhorns perform against a tougher opponent in college football, but this showing is definitely a step in the right direction.

Manning finished the night with 18 completions for 309 yards and 3 touchdowns. Moreover, the quarterback rushed for 11 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. The heir of football’s royal quarterback family is known for his dual ability to sling the rock as well as run it himself.

Needless to say, the offensive awakening is a great sign for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the school in Austin. It will definitely come in handy as the SEC schedule takes over the calendar.

What’s next?

The Longhorns will enjoy a bye week after their statement outing against the Bearkats. Once it’s over, a tough test looms on the horizon for Texas. On October 4, the Horns will head into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to take on the Florida Gators. Though Florida is far from its best with a 1–3 record, Texas knows better than to underestimate an SEC matchup in Gainesville.

