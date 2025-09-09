Amid rough NFL reality with Browns, Shedeur Sanders shows he’s still following Deion’s Colorado

Shedeur Sanders is probably not having as good a time as he expected with the Cleveland Browns, but despite being in the NFL, he continues to follow what his father and the Buffaloes are doing this college season. He recently showed his support for the team’s new quarterback.

For some, it may be an insignificant gesture, but for Shedeur, it’s not. He’s following what his father and former college team are doing closely, and recently reposted a video on his X account of Ryan Staub celebrating a play by doing “The Shedeur.”

There’s no doubt that Shedeur has not lost track of his father and Colorado. Supporting Staub is a sign of this. After a dominant game with 157 yards and two touchdowns, the Colorado quarterback said, “I had a dream… I saw something and I just wanted to chase it,” right next to Deion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tyler King of the Denver Gazette commented on Staub’s connection to the team, saying, “When Deion Sanders said the Buffaloes were energized by Ryan Staub’s performance yesterday, he wasn’t kidding. Just look at the reaction after the touchdown in the two-minute drill. Felt like everyone on the sideline congratulated him. So easy to root for.”

Advertisement

Deion Supports Staub as Much as He Did Shedeur

In Colorado’s game against Delaware, Deion was clearly seen telling Staub, “I believe in you, man,” which could indicate that Staub has the same level of confidence that Shedeur had when he was the team’s quarterback. The locker room celebrated euphorically when “Coach Prime” gave the game ball to Staub after the game.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

It is unknown how much influence Shedeur will have on Staub, but his support for Colorado and what his father continues to do with the team is more than evident. Staub could also consolidate himself as the quarterback the team is looking for, as he was recently seen taking reps with the first team after his good game against Delaware.