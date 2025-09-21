Trending topics:
Steve Sarkisian turns heads after revealing Arch Manning’s biggest strength following Longhorns’ win over Sam Houston

After a shaky performance last week, Arch Manning bounced back with an impressive showing against Sam Houston, leading Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns to another victory.

By Matías Persuh

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up.
© Tim Warner/Getty ImagesArch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up.

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium was the perfect stage for a standout performance by the Texas Longhorns — especially from their starting quarterback, Arch Manning. Steve Sarkisian’s squad put on an impressive display against Sam Houston, proving that their ambitions in this College Football season are nothing short of serious.

Following his last outing against the UTEP Miners, much was said about Manning’s performance — particularly questioning the accuracy of his right arm. But all that talk was put to rest after a solid showing at home yesterday, as the Longhorns cruised to a dominant 55-0 victory.

According to his head coach’s postgame comments, one of the quarterback’s greatest strengths is his personality — particularly his ability to handle challenges with composure and confidence.

“I always say this about Arch, there’s a lot more personality in there than sometimes everyone gets to see,” Sarkisian said. “I always feel like he’s a little bit at his best when that emotion kind of comes out some. I think there was a lot built up in there, obviously, from last week that he needed to get out. But inevitably, I think the guys feed off of that for him, and it’s one of his strengths.”

Sarkisian Longhorns HC

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns.

He’s a very cerebral guy in his approach and in his preparation, but at his core, I think when he plays a little looser, a little bit more free, that’s the best version of Arch,” the head coach also added. That’s when he’s really at his best.

Steve Sarkisian makes something clear to Arch Manning, Texas on fans booing them at home

Celebration gets out of hand

As the final seconds of the first quarter ticked down in the Longhorns’ dominant win over Sam Houston, Arch Manning delivered an impressive rushing touchdown — but it was his controversial celebration directed at a defender that stole the spotlight, earning the quarterback a yellow flag.

After the game, the quarterback reflected on the incident, expressing regret over what had happened and offering a sincere apology for his actions.

“Probably a little much there,” Manning said of the stare down. “My mom was pretty mad about that. A little immature, but I think it’s some built up frustration those past few weeks.”

“The ref came up to me, I was so scared,” he also added. “The ref ripped by (expletive). I apologized to the ref.”

Tweet placeholder
What’s next for the Longhorns?

The College Football season is starting to heat up for the Longhorns, with a series of tough matchups ahead that will ultimately define what this team is truly made of.

  • @ Florida, October 4
  • @ Oklahoma, October 11
  • @ Kentucky, October 18
  • @ Mississippi State, October 25
  • vs Vanderbilt, November 1
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
