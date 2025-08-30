Arch Manning receives blunt admission from former Heisman Trophy winner ahead of NCAAF debut with the Longhorns

College Football is already underway, and one of the most anticipated faces to see on the field is none other than Arch Manning. Following Ewers’ departure to the NFL, Steve Sarkisian confirmed him as the new starting QB for the Texas Longhorns, and many are already forecasting a big season for the young player.

One of them is Tim Tebow, someone who knows firsthand what it’s like to not only win a National Championship at the team level but also to stand out enough to take home the Heisman Trophy.

During a recent conversation with the media, the former Florida Gators player made an important revelation about what he expects for Manning moving forward, stating that his colleague seems to have no ceiling in his career.

“I’m excited. I really think he has an extremely high floor. I think it’s one of the highest floors because he can do everything. And I’m excited to see where that ceiling is because this is someone that since he first put on a helmet has had to deal with pressure because he’s a Manning,” Tebow said on the SEC Network’s The Paul Finebaum Show.

Tim Tebow attends ESPN And CFP’s Allstate Party.

He also added: “And then, with all of the hype, it’s just compounded. But I think he’ s handled it extremely well. His first couple of years at Texas, he said the right things, he’s done the right things. He’s stepped in and played really well when he’s gotten the opportunity, but he also does everything at least well.

“He runs the football, and he can run physically; he can run for speed. He throws it accurately, he’s got a strong arm – it’s probably not the strongest in the country – but he’s someone that there’s nothing, when you look at his skill set, that I don’t think he does well. Now we’ll see how he’s able to lead with all the pressure, but he’s someone that I believe could be really good to great.”

The most anticipated debut

After a long and highly-anticipated offseason, the moment has finally arrived for Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback and top recruit is set to make his debut as the starting signal-caller for Steve Sarkisian‘s Longhorns.

The buzz around Manning’s potential has been a constant narrative, and all eyes will be on him as he faces a monumental challenge: the reigning national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Longhorns will be traveling to Columbus, Ohio, to face the Buckeyes at their iconic stadium, known as “The Horseshoe.”

The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 30th. This high-stakes matchup against one of the top programs in the nation will be the ultimate test for the young prodigy, as he looks to prove he has what it takes to live up to the legendary name and lead the Longhorns to a season-defining victory.

The key relationship with Sark

Tim Tebow, who has had proven success in College Football, also highlighted the important relationship between Manning and his coach Steve Sarkisian, one that could be highly beneficial for the program.

“I also love the marriage of Arch and Steve Sarkisian. I’m really excited to see what wrinkles they have because he’s a little bit of a different style than what Quinn (Ewers) was last year,” Tebow said.

“I think you’re going to see some changes in the offense. You’ll see more on third-and-short, giving Arch the ability to use his legs. I think you’ll see a little more read in there, not a lot because you don’t want to get him hurt, but just enough to keep the defense off balance because he adds a different element into this game.”

