Arch Manning’s favorite weapon breaks silence on Matthew Caldwell stepping up for Longhorns

Arch Manning remains in concussion protocol which indicates Matthew Caldwell could become the temporary QB1 for the Texas Longhorns. As a crucial showdown with the Vanderbilt Commodores approaches, wideout Parker Livingstone dropped a powerful message on the quarterback room in Austin.

With Manning exiting the Mississippi State game with an injury and being put in the NCAA’s concussion protocol, Troy transfer Caldwell is on track to become the starting quarterback for Texas when Vanderbilt enters The Forty Acres. Though a grand loss for the Longhorns’ offense, Livingstone is confident Caldwell can step up and perform—and so does the rest of the squad believe.

“I think [Caldwell] is a great quarterback. [His clutch moments] built a lot of confidence, but I think we all had a lot of confidence in him before that,” Livingstone told reporters, via On Texas Football. “Seeing what he could do, what he did all summer and in mini camp, and what he’s continued to do during the season. When his opportunity came, he made the most of it. He works his tail off.”

Roomies

While Manning has no shortage of help at the wideout position in Texas, he’s clearly grown fonder of one option than the rest. Manning and Livingstone have built an unmatched chemistry, forming one of the most electric QB–WR duos in college football.

Parker Livingstone at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Only a redshirt freshman, Livingstone has already proven to be a reliable target in the open field, and the sophomore quarterback doesn’t think twice before looking his way in his reads. Sharing a room on campus definitely helps, as Manning and Livingstone live together in Austin. Familiarity breeds understanding, and the young duo’s chemistry is impossible to miss on the gridiron.

When in doubt, go for Parker

Livingstone is third among Longhorns wide receivers—behind Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore—in terms of catches (19) and receiving yards (330). However, the redshirt freshman leads the team in scoring with 5 touchdown receptions. Moreover, he makes the most out of every football he gets a hold of. Livingstone is tied with Wingo in average yards per catch, as both wideouts boast a 17.4 average per reception (seventh-best in the SEC among WR with 15+ catches).

With or without Manning under center, Livingstone has proven his worth to every quarterback on the roster. If Caldwell finds himself calling the shots in the huddle on Saturday, he’d be wise to follow Manning’s lead and look for No. 13 in the burnt orange offense. Livingstone may not share a roof with Caldwell, but the two could form an exciting duo for Texas as they look to weather the storm amid Manning’s uncertain status in the 2025 NCAA campaign.

