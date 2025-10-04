Bad news for the Longhorns: Arch Manning will be without a key weapon ahead of Gators clash

The Texas Longhorns will face their first major SEC test of the season as they go up against DJ Lagway’s Florida Gators in one of college football’s most hostile environments — The Swamp. In a highly anticipated quarterback duel with NFL potential, Arch Manning will have to get creative to break through the Gators’ defense without one of his top offensive weapons.

Veteran running back CJ Baxter, who is still rehabbing from a recent hamstring injury sustained against UTEP, has been ruled out for the Week 6 game — meaning Manning will be without one of his key ground targets.

The news was reported via the official X account (formerly Twitter) @InsideTexas, confirming this significant loss for Steve Sarkisian’s team. “NEW — Baxter ruled OUT, no other changes for Texas on Friday’s SEC Availability Report.”

On the defensive side, cornerback Malik Muhammad was downgraded from probable to questionable in Thursday’s injury report and remains a game-time decision — with multiple outlets reporting he is not expected to suit up against the Gators.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns hands to CJ Baxter.

Key absence for the Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns will head into The Swamp for their SEC opener against the Florida Gators without one of the most critical cogs in their offensive machine, as star running back CJ Baxter has officially been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Baxter’s absence is a significant setback, particularly for quarterback Arch Manning, who desperately needs a consistent ground game to alleviate pressure in his first major road start.

While other backs like Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark have performed admirably in relief, Baxter’s versatility and dynamic running ability were expected to be a crucial counter to Florida’s stout defensive front. With the offense still searching for rhythm, the loss of a proven playmaker like Baxter forces Manning to shoulder an even greater burden in a hostile environment, making a tough conference debut exponentially more challenging for the young signal-caller.

A pivotal matchup for Texas

Following an early-season road loss, Texas has virtually zero margin for error, and conquering the The Swamp in their SEC opener would provide the definitive statement the program needs.

A victory over Florida—a team the Longhorns are favored to beat—would not only secure a crucial 1-0 start in the SEC standings but, more importantly, validate quarterback Arch Manning’s recent improvement, demonstrating his ability to operate a clean offense on a major conference road stage.

For Steve Sarkisian‘s squad, this game is a “put up or shut up” moment: Win, and they keep their national title hopes alive; stumble in Gainesville, and the road to a coveted CFP berth suddenly becomes a near-impossible climb.