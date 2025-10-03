Arch Manning could get two key weapons back as Longhorns prepare for crucial showdown vs. Gators

The Texas Longhorns are looking to keep momentum rolling this college football season during a crucial stretch for the team. Arch Manning and company face a tough test next in Gainesville, where they’ll put their title contender status on the line against the Florida Gators.

The good news for Manning’s offense is that there’s a strong chance two players who haven’t seen much action this season will get some meaningful minutes in this upcoming game.

Quintrevion Wisner, the running back who suffered a tough injury in Week 1, and wide receiver Emmett Mosley, who has yet to make his debut this season, are both available for Steve Sarkisian if the head coach decides to put them in.

“Texas wide receiver Emmett Mosley is expected to make his season debut for the Longhorns vs. Florida Saturday, sources tell @CBSSports,” Matt Zenitz reported via X (Formerly Twitter.) “The Stanford transfer had 48 catches for Stanford last season.”

Quintrevion Wisner #5 of the Texas Longhorns.

He also added: “Texas starting running back Quintrevion Wisner is also expected to be available vs. Florida, sources tell @CBSSports. Has been out since Week 1.”

The first blow in the SEC

Saturday’s clash against the Florida Gators in The Swamp is more than just the Texas Longhorns’ SEC season opener—it’s a chance to emphatically validate their status as a conference contender.

A road victory in such a hostile, history-rich environment wouldn’t just be a statement win; it would immediately establish Texas as a dominant force in the new league hierarchy.

Beating the Gators solidifies the Longhorns’ claim to the SEC throne and signals to every program, from Tuscaloosa to Athens, that the new era of burnt orange football is here to compete for championships from Day 1.

What’s next for the Longhorns?

With a crucial matchup against the Gators on deck, these are the upcoming games the Longhorns will face during one of the most pivotal stretches of the season:

@ Florida, October 4

@ Oklahoma, October 11

@ Kentucky, October 18

@ Mississippi State, October 25

vs Vanderbilt, November 1