Billy Napier makes something clear about DJ Lagway after heavy criticism following Gators’ tough loss

The road hasn’t been easy for the Florida Gators this college football season — and things got even tougher after last weekend’s narrow but painful loss to the USF Bulls. Quarterback DJ Lagway struggled to find his rhythm, which led to a wave of criticism. In response, head coach Billy Napier stepped up to defend his starting QB.

The season opener was dominant, with a commanding 55–0 win over LIU — though it came against a program of much lower caliber. The real issue came afterward, as the Gators suffered a narrow loss at The Swamp, raising concerns about what lies ahead.

Criticism quickly mounted around DJ Lagway’s performance, as the quarterback struggled and drew sharp reactions from both fans and analysts.

“DJ continues to get exponentially better by the day,” Napier said. “The more work he gets, the better he’s going to get. It’s exponential improvement this month because he’s getting a ton of reps each day with his teammates, so I’m excited about that. I think that’s one of the things that I look forward to is watching him continue to get better.”

DJ Lagway #2 of the Florida Gators.

Is DJ Lagway injured?

After dealing with a shoulder injury and a lower-body issue in the spring — followed by a calf injury during fall camp — DJ Lagway now shows no signs of lingering effects, and his recent struggles on the field appear unrelated to any physical setbacks.

Return to victory

Facing a tough LSU squad this weekend, the Florida Gators are looking to get back in the win column after a disappointing loss. The team has been preparing all week, with a focus on correcting the mistakes that plagued them in its previous outing.

For head coach Billy Napier, this game is a crucial opportunity for the Gators to show resilience and prove they can compete against a top-tier opponent. A victory in Baton Rouge would not only be a massive boost to morale, but it would also put them back on track in the SEC title race, proving they are still a force to be reckoned with.