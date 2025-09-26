Brent Venables reveals potential replacement for John Mateer ahead of Sooners’ upcoming games

Oklahoma’s excellent start to the College Football season has hit a tough setback — one that could test the team’s depth moving forward. Starting quarterback John Mateer was forced to undergo surgery, leaving head coach Brent Venables with the urgent task of naming a new QB to lead the Sooners.

While there has been no official confirmation yet, all signs point to HC Venables turning to the talented Michael Hawkins Jr. to take over as the Sooners’ starter on October 4, when they host Kent State in Norman.

According to the veteran coach’s own words in an interview with On3.com, there are two key reasons why he trusts Hawkins Jr. to take over the team: his work ethic and leadership.

“He’s done a great job just keeping his head down, proving his understanding of the offense and all the fundamentals of being a quarterback. Leadership as well, and just has put together a really good body of work over the last several months,” Venables said.

Michael Hawkins Jr. #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners.

“He’s always had a great work ethic, and he’s always been really coachable. He’s hungry, he’s humble, and ultra talented.”

What happened to John Mateer?

The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners have been dealt a major blow as starting quarterback John Mateer is expected to miss multiple weeks after undergoing successful surgery this week to repair a broken bone in his throwing hand.

Mateer, who was playing at a Heisman-caliber level while leading the Sooners to a 4-0 start, sustained the injury—reportedly a broken bone in his right hand—during the first quarter of last Saturday’s victory over Auburn. Head Coach Brent Venables announced that the expectation is for Mateer to return to action sometime this 2025 season, though a precise timeline is still uncertain.

The recovery is estimated to be about a month, which means he will definitely miss the game against Kent State on October 4 and his availability for the Red River Showdown against Texas on October 11 is in doubt. Sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. will take over the starting role during his absence.

What’s next for the Sooners?

As the Sooners head into their bye week with an undefeated 4–0 record, here’s a look at the upcoming matchups that await them:

vs Kent State, October 4

@ Texas, October 11

@ South Carolina, October 18

vs Ole Miss, October 25

@ Tennessee, November 1