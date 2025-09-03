Buffaloes’ Deion Sanders picks the greatest head coach in College Football history

College Football has officially kicked off, and with it, a long list of talented coaches will look to lead their teams as far as possible. Deion Sanders is among them, aiming to guide his Colorado Buffaloes back to the Playoffs.

The debut in Boulder didn’t go as expected, following an unexpected 27–20 home loss to Georgia Tech. However, many believe that it’s very possible to see a significant improvement from Week 1 to the team’s second outing.

Who was the author of those words? None other than Nick Saban, who, according to Coach Prime, is the greatest coach the NCAA has ever seen.

“I ain’t ever heard anybody say that,” Sanders said initially. “Coach Saban ain’t coaching right now. He’s the greatest of all time. He can say whatever he want to say … If coach Saban says it, I’m with it.”

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Roster knowledge

In a conversation with the media, Deion Sanders was asked about the lack of a preseason in college football — something that, if changed, would allow coaches to get a deeper understanding of their rosters.

“It don’t matter. You see what you got, man, pretty much the first game, the first few games, you kind of see what you got,” Sanders said. “You got to see who’s who. You got to understand when you flipping rosters like all colleges are now, except for quarterbacks, you know, teams that have the most ability are the ones that had quarterbacks in house, and, you know, they matured, and they’re running the same system.

“But others, you got to figure out what you got on the offensive side, the defensive side, as well as special teams. Special teams, you know, we had two new guys in place, and what did they do? They dominated … So we just got to get everybody on board in that same philosophy and thought process and dominating standard that they had.”

Challenges ahead for Colorado

With the goal of quickly turning things around after their debut, these will be the upcoming games for Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes:

