Dan Lanning retains key member of his staff with the Ducks despite interest from an NFL team

It will surely be difficult to replicate last season for the Oregon Ducks, where, despite falling in the playoffs, they remained the only undefeated team throughout the regular season. To achieve this, Dan Lanning knows he must hold onto his team as much as possible, and one of his staff members reaffirmed his commitment to Eugene despite interest from an NFL team.

Running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples has confirmed his return for the upcoming season alongside Lanning, as they look to make another deep run in the NCAAF next season.

The news was confirmed by Samples himself, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @RashaadSamples, posted a clear message of commitment to the Oregon program: “ScoDucks”

Samples’ continuity as RB’s coach for the Ducks was in doubt for the upcoming season, as reports emerged that the Dallas Cowboys were targeting him for a position on their staff. In the end, this did not happen, and Samples will remain in Eugene for at least one more year.

Runningbacks coach Ra’Shaad Samples of the Los Angeles Rams on the field for warm ups before the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Samples is the youngest position coach in the NFL this season at 27 years old.

With his presence confirmed for the upcoming season, this will be Samples’ second year in this position. The Ducks’ backfield averaged 157.9 rushing yards per game last season, ranking 72nd in the country.

Lanning shared his thoughts on having Samples on his staff

Despite his youth, Samples has proven to be up to the task, helping the Ducks get the most out of their running backs this season. Dan Lanning knows he has a talent within his staff, and retaining him for the upcoming season was a huge relief.

“Coach Samples is one of the brightest young coaches in all of football, and it is easy to see why he has had such a rapid rise through the coaching ranks,” Lanning stated to the press. “He is a dynamic personality who will bring out the very best in our student-athletes both on and off the field, and he will recruit relentlessly to bring the best young men we can find to our program.

“I am excited to see the impact Ra’Shaad has on our players’ development as we continue to build upon the storied history of running backs here at Oregon,” Lanning finally concluded.

