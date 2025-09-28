Deion Sanders sends warning after Colorado collapse vs BYU at home

Deion Sanders did not hold back after Colorado’s 24-21 loss to BYU. The Buffaloes jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but failed to close, dropping to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 play. “We had opportunities, a tremendous amount of opportunities, but nevertheless, we didn’t cash in on it,” Sanders said.

The head coach pointed directly at execution as the biggest problem. “Sometimes it felt like the moment was just too big for some of our athletes and they’ve got to do something about that,” he told reporters. “We’ve got to do better, as a staff, as a team, and I’ve got to do better.”

Sanders was particularly sharp about his defense’s struggles against mobile quarterbacks. “We’re just not doing our jobs. It’s not like it’s a surprise what they’re going to do. We’ve got to do a better job of preparing these young men to do their jobs in front of the multitudes.”

The coach added that Colorado missed chances were not about schemes or scouting but about accountability. “They’re prepared, they’re studying film… It was a great scouting output for the staff, we’ve just got to step up. We’ve got to make the plays that were there. We had tremendous opportunities, we just didn’t.”

Sanders Sends Warning but Respects BYU

Even as he warned his own team to improve, Sanders gave credit to BYU for how they performed. “Disciplined team, fundamentally sound team. They played their b—- off. Young quarterback is phenomenal. Proud of him. He made the plays that he was supposed to make to win the game.”

Sanders also praised BYU’s leadership and coaching. “Utmost respect for the coaching staff over there, especially Sitake and his wonderful father that I’ve had the pleasure to meet twice now. They did what they had to do.”

For Colorado, the focus quickly shifts to next week’s matchup against TCU. The Buffs edged the Horned Frogs 45-42 in 2023, but Sanders made it clear his team cannot afford the same lapses.