DJ Lagway receives crucial advice from Tim Tebow ahead of Gators’ showdown vs. Manning’s Longhorns

This Saturday, Gainesville will be buzzing as the Florida Gators host none other than the Texas Longhorns in a high-stakes SEC clash between title contenders. DJ Lagway’s recent performances have left room for improvement, so Tim Tebow has stepped in to offer guidance, making sure the young quarterback is ready to shine against Arch Manning’s squad.

Despite ongoing criticism of his performance this season, the Gators’ starting quarterback received strong backing from head coach Billy Napier.

During his weekly Friday afternoon appearance on the SEC Network’s The Paul Finebaum Show, Tebow addressed DJ Lagway’s situation, saying he believes the quarterback can elevate his performance if he finds a way to block out external pressure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When you can play free and with confidence, man, you’re a different player. But when you play with the weight of the world on you, it’s hard to have joy,” Tebow said on Friday’s show. “When you’re walking into a stadium and you know the majority of the country will either praise you or criticize you, that’s a different level of pressure.”

Tim Tebow sits on the set of SEC Network.

Advertisement

Clash of titans

The historic atmosphere of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium—famously known as “The Swamp”—will serve as the iconic stage for one of the most anticipated quarterback duels of the season: Florida’s DJ Lagway versus Texas’ Arch Manning.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Arch Manning issues sincere reminder to teammates ahead of Texas’ visit to Florida

This matchup has drawn a national spotlight as both young stars look to ignite their seasons. Though both have faced early bumps, the chance to lead their teams to a statement win in a hostile, packed-house environment like Gainesville is a career-defining moment.

Advertisement

With all eyes on the next generation of SEC signal-callers, Saturday’s clash isn’t just a rivalry game—it’s a crucial proving ground for the high-pedigree quarterbacks and a chance for one of them to finally deliver a breakout performance.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Gators?

With their sights set on stacking more wins and entering the College Football Playoff conversation, these are the upcoming matchups Billy Napier’s Florida Gators will face:

vs Texas, October 4

@ Texas A&M, October 11

vs Mississippi State, October 18

@ Georgia, November 1

@ Kentucky, November 8