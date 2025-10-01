NCAAF News: Arch Manning issues sincere reminder to teammates ahead of Texas’ visit to Florida

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns have learned their lesson after their deflating loss to start the 2025 college football season. At least, the young quarterback in Austin hopes so. With a pivotal visit to the Florida Gators on the horizon, Manning dropped a sincere statement.

Despite what Florida’s record indicates, a visit to Gainesville can never be taken for granted. Manning and Texas know that, but it can’t hurt to remind everybody once in a while.

Determined to start the SEC schedule on the right note, Manning voiced an honest message for the Longhorns, going over the keys to the matchup with the Gators. Most importantly, the sophomore quarterback stressed the importance of staying together in a hostile environment when the team will be put to the test.

“It’s all about us, executing our plays,” Manning said about the keys to prevailing away from home, via Inside Texas. “You’ve got to over communicate and try to play within yourself and not try to do too much.”

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Learn and move on

The Longhorns are winless on the road this season. Of course, they’ve played just once away from The Forty Acres so far in the 2025 NCAA campaign. Still, the odds may be up against Texas when they walk into Gainesville on Saturday.

Losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus is far from a disappointment. However, the fashion of the Horns’ defeat is what concerns the burnt orange. Manning looked lost, and that’s something Texas can’t afford to watch happen again. When the Longhorns take on the Gators at The Swamp, all eyes will be on the young quarterback to put all doubts to rest.

Hitting the road

Over a month has flown by since Manning and the Longhorns last left Austin. After three straight games at Darrell K. Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, the burnt orange will once again hit the road—this time to Gator Country, where an anxious Florida team awaits, determined to make a statement in college football.