Doug Gottlieb rips SEC after Brian Kelly’s firing, says college football has ‘lost its mind’

Doug Gottlieb rarely stays silent on controversial topics, and this time he showed no mercy toward the SEC, which he called exaggerated for firing Brian Kelly and other coaches so early in the season, arguing that college football has reached a difficult point.

“We’ve reached this point of ridiculousness in college football. It started this year when you fire 2 coaches, 3 games into the season, and now you’re firing just anybody who doesn’t win an SEC championship,” Gottlieb said on Fox Sports, commenting on the situation surrounding Kelly’s dismissal from LSU.

On his show, Gottlieb recalled that he found Kelly’s firing somewhat unjustified, knowing that LSU lost games against genuinely strong teams. He argued that despite the losses, the Tigers were still likely to finish the year with a good record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LSU’s schedule following Kelly’s exit

Three losses in the last four games is certainly a difficult situation, but as Gottlieb pointed out, the defeats came against Top-25 ranked teams: Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M. Now, in the week of November 8th, they must face Alabama without Kelly, and the game will be on the road.

Advertisement

In the last three matchups between Alabama and LSU, two victories went to the Crimson Tide, the most recent being a 42-13 win in Baton Rouge in 2024. The Tigers have not defeated Alabama since November 2023, when they won 32-31 in overtime at home.

Advertisement

After Alabama, LSU’s final three regular season games are against Arkansas, Western Kentucky, and Oklahoma. For now, they hold a 5-3 overall record, placing them outside the Top 25, but they do not have the worst record in the SEC. They still have a chance to win and climb a few spots in the standings.

Advertisement