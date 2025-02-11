Honest Travis Hunter drops strong statement about his time under Deion Sanders at HBCU Jackson State

After being named the best player in the nation, standout wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter delivered an honest message about his career, offering a special tribute to Deion Sanders and Historically Black College and University Jackson State upon receiving the Heisman Trophy for his stellar 2024 season.

Hunter is one of the most sought after prospects coming out of college football and heading into the NFL. The stellar two-way player poses a skillset never seen before, and thus makes an appealing talent for every team with a draft selection in the Top-5.

While the decision to award the Heisman Trophy to Hunter made noise and many believe Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty, it’s undeniable that Hunter is well-deserving of the honor. Deion Sanders was arguably the most active in the calling for Hunter to be named the best player in the country, as he coached the WR/CB in Jackson State, as well as in Colorado.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although most credit the Buffaloes for the development of the Heisman winner, Hunter didn’t forget his time in Jackson, Mississippi. Hunter issued a sincere statement about his growth during his year with the Tigers, stating the HBCU school has the right to claim an NCAA Heisman Trophy winner.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Jackson State Tigers reacts after pulling in a touchdown reception against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half of the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

“That’s where I started off at. I wasn’t in college yet. I had to go to college and find out. I went to Jackson State.” Hunter said during an interview with Cam Newton, via ClutchPoints.

Advertisement

see also Deion Sanders' net worth: How rich is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes?

“I thank all my brothers through college, Jackson State included. That was my learning grounds,” Hunter admitted during his Heisman acceptance speech. “That was my proving grounds. I had to start somewhere and I started there.”

Advertisement

Hunter’s stats at Jackson State

Hunter walked into Jackson State with sky-high expectations, as he was the first five-star high school recruit to sign for an FCS program since ESPN debuted its ranking in 2006.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks up at the scoreboard during a game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his freshman year at Jackson State, Hunter registered 18 receptions for 188 yards and 4 touchdowns, while also stacking up one fumble reccovery, 20 tackles, and 2 interceptions.