Is Chase Mason playing tonight, Oct. 25, for South Dakota State vs North Dakota State in Week 9?

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are putting together an outstanding College Football season, having come out on top in every game so far. Led by quarterback Chase Mason, the Jackrabbits will host the North Dakota State Bison tonight, looking to keep their undefeated record intact.

This isn’t just another game for these two programs in the NCAAF. It’s a showdown between No. 1 and No. 2, both with serious aspirations of making the playoffs. Unfortunately for Dan Jackson, Chase Mason’s availability for this crucial matchup remains in doubt.

“Sources: No. 2 South Dakota State starting QB Chase Mason has a less than 50-percent chance playing tonight against No. 1 North Dakota State with a foot injury. He’d been considered day-to-day. They’ll watch him move around today before a final determination is made,” Pete Thamel stated via his X official account.

If Mason can’t go, his primary backup, Luke Marble, will take the start. The redshirt completed 13-of-21 passes for 189 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception last week.

Luke Marble Jackrabbits QB.

What injury is plaguing Chase Mason?

South Dakota State‘s championship hopes have hit a nerve-wracking snag as the status of starting quarterback Chase Mason remains unknown for this weekend. Mason, who has guided the Jackrabbits to a 7-0 start with an impressive 11 passing touchdowns and four rushing scores, sustained a reported ankle/lower leg injury last week.

He did not return after hobbling off the field, and his mobility—a key component of his dual-threat game—could be severely impacted even if he is cleared to play. The team is preparing to lean on redshirt freshman backup Luke Marble should Mason be unavailable, making the top-ranked Jackrabbits’ offense a major question mark heading into a critical conference matchup.

Keeping the undefeated streak alive

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits face their season’s ultimate test this weekend as they host the arch-rival North Dakota State Bison for the coveted Dakota Marker trophy. Both programs enter the historic matchup with flawless 7-0 records, but it is SDSU that carries a 33-game home winning streak—the longest active run in the FCS—into the hostile atmosphere of Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

With the No. 1 and No. 2 rankings on the line, the Jackrabbits’ hopes of maintaining their perfect season will depend on their stellar defense and an offense that must overcome the uncertainty surrounding the injury status of star quarterback Chase Mason against their long-time nemesis.

