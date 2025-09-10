Trending topics:
Joey Aguilar’s father stirs the pot with blunt message for UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava after Tennessee exit

The father of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar voiced a mic-drop statement on the "trade" involving UCLA's Nico Iamaleava.

By Federico O'donnell

Nico Iamaleava at Ohio Stadium on December 21, 2024.
© Jason Mowry/Getty ImagesNico Iamaleava at Ohio Stadium on December 21, 2024.

The college football landscape was shocked to learn of the “trade” that sent Nico Iamaleava to the UCLA Bruins and Joey Aguilar to the Tennessee Volunteers. Weeks into the 2025 NCAA season, the buzz still revolves around both schools. It may not be as loud as it was during the summer, though. Still, Aguilar’s father brought the topic back up with a bold statement.

The Volunteers and Bruins’ season couldn’t have gotten to a more different start. While Tennessee got off to a 2-0 start with incredible performances from Aguilar, UCLA is 0-2, with Iamaleava struggling in both outings.

To make matters worse, Jose Aguilar—Joey’s father—chimed in with a blunt comment on the summer drama, finishing with a cold-blooded dagger to remind Iamaleava and UCLA that the Vols came out on top.

“We don’t have any problems with Nico,” Jose Aguilar said in an interview with Pete Nakos. “If anything, it’s thank you. Joey is in a great spot. That’s what I would say, thank you. He did what he decided to do. Everything that happened, happened. I think it’s clear who won the trade. Look at the fans and the stats. Everythinghappens for a reason. We’re not at Tennessee without Nico making the decisions he made.”

Joey Aguilar throws a pass

Joey Aguilar at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Iamaleava stats

Since arriving in Los Angeles, Iamaleava hasn’t been at his best. The Bruins need their quarterback to find his mojo back before the 2025 NCAA season slips out of reach. The 0-2 start isn’t fatal, as long as the program can climb out of their hole before it’s too late.

So far, Iamaleava registers 391 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in his first two outings. However, his lack of production is also a reflection of the team’s inconsistencies around him. The rushing game has been almost non-existent, as the quarterback is the leading rusher with 106 yards.

Hoping to flip the page after a deflating start, Iamaleava and the Bruins will take on the New Mexico Lobos at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. It will be the final non-conference game of the regular season, as UCLA will kickstart the Big Ten fixture on the road at Evanston, IL when they face the Northwestern Wildcats.

Aguilar stats

On the other hand, business is booming for Aguilar and the Volunteers. After his first two starts in Knoxville, Aguilar records 535 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Tweet placeholder

Success hasn’t been limited to the signal-caller, either. The Vols’ offense has put on great showings so far in the college football season. The rushing game has been almost unstoppable, putting the league on notice with 505 total yards through two games. Meanwhile, the receiving corps already boasts three players with 100+ yards, which is an exciting sign for Josh Heupel and the staff in Tennessee.

The Volunteers have been firing on all cylinders to start the 2025 campaign, but it could all be in vain if they can’t rise to the upcoming challenge. On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs will be rolling into town for an electric SEC matchup that could make or break either program’s season.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
