Lane Kiffin’s son not interested in emulating Shedeur, Deion Sanders’ experience

There’s still time, yes — but Knox Kiffin is already looking ahead to what could be his future in college football, even amid uncertainty over which program would be the best fit. One thing is clear: the son of current Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has no interest in following the same path as Shedeur and Deion Sanders.

What’s this all about? The Class of 2028 quarterback made a bold statement, making it clear that he doesn’t want to play for his father’s team, a direct contrast to what Shedeur did by joining Deion at Colorado.

“I’m definitely not going to play for my dad. I want to do my own stuff,” Knox Kiffin stated via @Rivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While there are still a couple of years to go, speculation is already swirling about a potential reunion between Lane and Knox with the Rebels — something the young QB reportedly isn’t willing to entertain.

Lane Kiffin the head coach of Ole Miss Rebels.

Advertisement

The great duo in Buffaloes

The era of “Coach Prime” and quarterback Shedeur Sanders at Colorado will forever be remembered as a seismic event that dramatically reshaped college football’s landscape and captured the nation’s attention. Deion Sanders orchestrated one of the most rapid turnarounds in the sport, transforming a one-win team in 2022 to a bowl contender.

Advertisement

see also Lane Kiffin makes business decision with statement on Ole Miss freshman talent after win vs LSU

At the heart of this revolution was his son, Shedeur, who became one of the most prolific passers in program history. In his two seasons, he set numerous Colorado records, finishing his career with an impressive 7,364 passing yards and 64 touchdowns, including a spectacular senior year (2024) where he threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in route to Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Advertisement

Beyond the wins—climbing from a 4-8 record in their debut 2023 season to a 9-4 finish in 2024—the duo delivered unparalleled viewership and excitement, turning Boulder into the epicenter of college football and leaving a legacy of “Prime Time” electricity that few programs have ever matched.

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes and his father and head coach Deion Sanders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Knox sets his sights on College

2028 quarterback prospect Knox Kiffin, is already generating buzz on the recruiting trail by firmly declaring he will not play for his father.

The young signal-caller is set on forging his own legacy, telling reporters he wants to “beat my dad” on the field rather than wear a Rebel uniform. Kiffin is currently drawing serious Power Four interest, holding multiple early offers while listing schools like LSU, Oregon, and Florida among his top destinations.

Advertisement

His bold decision to bypass Ole Miss and seek an independent path makes him one of the most compelling and highly-watched recruits of the coming cycle.