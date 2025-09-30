Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes bold statement on Arch Manning, College Football stars’ performances

This College Football season is shaping up like no other, with top talent spread across several of the nation’s premier programs. Arch Manning is one of those standout players, and his clear goal is to lead Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns as far as possible.

Having all the spotlight on you can often be a double-edged sword for players. In many cases, their overall performance tends to decline due to the high expectations placed on them in every game.

According to journalist Anwar Richardson via his official X account (formerly Twitter), Sarkisian said it seemed like some players were pressing and weren’t able to showcase their full talent on the field.

“Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said as he watched the high-profile players in college football this weekend, many of them are not living up to expectations. He said it seemed like some players were pressing,” the insider reported via @AnwarRichardson.

Arch Manning’s season so far

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning entered his first season as a full-time starter carrying a staggering weight of expectation, and the intense media spotlight has only magnified his early struggles. Despite flashes of the elite talent his famous last name suggests, Manning has faced heavy criticism for stretches of inconsistent play and decision-making.

While his strong performances against lower-tier competition offer a glimmer of hope, the pervasive pressure to be an instant Heisman contender makes his ongoing development the most scrutinized storyline in college football.

A talent-packed season

The 2025 college football season is placing an intense spotlight on a trio of star quarterbacks with their eyes firmly set on the NFL Draft. In Texas, the legacy hype surrounding Arch Manning continues to be immense as the third-generation standout takes the reins of a high-powered Longhorns offense, with his on-field performance against top competition being dissected weekly.

Meanwhile, two proven talents in the SEC and Big Ten have surged into the conversation: LSU’s veteran Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State’s powerful signal-caller Drew Allar.

Both Nussmeier, coming off a prolific season, and the physically impressive Allar are generating significant early buzz as potential top-five picks, providing a strong counter-narrative to the Manning family hype and setting up what should be a fascinating season-long evaluation by NFL scouts.

Not just quarterbacks

The most important non-QB prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft currently highlight the defensive line and offensive trenches, with Miami’s edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods consistently projected as top-5 picks.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is widely considered the best non-quarterback talent on the defensive side of the ball due to his elite football IQ and tackling ability.

On offense, Utah’s Spencer Fano and Miami’s Francis Mauigoa lead a strong group of offensive tackles, while wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) and versatile running back Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame) are the most valuable skill position players.