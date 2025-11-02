Matt Rhule turns heads with major admission on Dylan Raiola’s departure in Cornhuskers’ loss to USC

This wasn’t just another loss in the season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Matt Rhule’s team not only suffered a tough defeat against the USC Trojans, but also lost their star player, Dylan Raiola, who was forced to leave the field due to an injury.

The talented QB suffered an ankle injury late in the third quarter and had to be replaced by TJ Lateef. The primary backup could do little to break through the opposing defense, and the Huskers ultimately fell 21–17 at Memorial Stadium.

Speaking to the media after the game, Rhule was clear when addressing Raiola’s situation, stating that although the quarterback could have gone back in, he preferred to protect his health with the rest of the season in mind.

“From a medical perspective, they were like, ‘He can’t run,’” Rhule said. “I just didn’t see the respectable thing to do to put a guy out there who can’t run. …Really at the end of the day, I just don’t think you can put a guy out there who can’t defend himself or protect himself.

“The trainers didn’t want him to go out there, but they didn’t say, ‘No, he can’t.’ They just said he shouldn’t be out there. I told Dylan, ‘I love you too much to ask you to play when you’re hurt like this.”

Protecting Raiola for what’s ahead

Nebraska’s season outlook hinges entirely on the health of quarterback Dylan Raiola after the star suffered an ankle injury late in the loss to USC. Head Coach Matt Rhule confirmed Raiola could not run and was held out for his own protection, making his status questionable for a pivotal three-game slate to close the year.

The Huskers must now monitor their QB1 closely ahead of a difficult road trip to the Rose Bowl against UCLA next Saturday, followed by a demanding contest at Penn State, before returning home to face rival Iowa. A healthy Raiola is crucial if Nebraska hopes to secure a strong finish in a tough conference schedule.

TJ Lateef as the alternative

With the status of star QB Dylan Raiola uncertain for the upcoming road game against UCLA, all signs point to true freshman TJ Lateef taking the reins for the Huskers.

Head Coach Matt Rhule expressed confidence in Lateef, who replaced Raiola in the loss to USC. If Raiola is indeed sidelined, Lateef, a California native, will make his first career Big Ten start in the high-pressure environment of the Rose Bowl.