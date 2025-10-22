Mike Norvell sends clear message about his job security amid Seminoles’ struggles

The recent loss to Stanford hit hard within the Florida State Seminoles program, putting their College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Head coach Mike Norvell has come under increased scrutiny, with many now questioning his future at the helm of the team.

The objective is clear: reach the next stage. But it’s just as clear that without results, that goal will be out of reach. True to his style, Norvell is choosing to take it one day at a time, refusing to look too far ahead.

“It’s about today for me, like, I’m going to show up and I’m going to do everything I can to win today, and then everything building up for Wake Forest,” the experienced head coach said.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in the long term of what this will be. I mean, until somebody tells me different, I have the absolute belief in long term, and you know, the pressures, the opinions, the expectations, because there’s been times, I mean, you look at our first two and a half years, I wasn’t happy with the results there. Even after beating LSU and sitting there 4-3 after a three game losing streak. I mean, I was extremely disappointed.

Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich shakes hands with Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell.

“And we hadn’t won a couple games that were exciting. We hadn’t shown the ability to sustain that. And then we did, and, you know, and even with winning 19 straight games, it’s hard to do. I don’t care who you have.”

Improving on last season

The head coach Mike Norvell holds a 3–4 record this season, following a difficult 2–10 run the year before. Florida State hasn’t secured a win in ACC play in over a year, and pressure continues to mount around the direction of the program.

“In 2024, we experienced a disastrous season,” he said. “Because one, you know, there were some different elements that put us in challenging situations. But then there was also, you know, I mean, we didn’t handle it very well, and it just kind of snowballed on itself.

“You come into this year, and now we got off to a great start. You know, exciting in the beginning. And, you know, we faced some real adversity where we haven’t played complimentary football, and now it’s our job to get it right.”

What’s next for the Seminoles?