Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin loses player who committed to Dan Lanning’s Ducks for upcoming NCAAF season

The Oregon Ducks had a strong campaign last season in the NCAAF, finishing undefeated in the regular season but unfortunately falling short in the playoffs. With the goal of raising the bar even higher, Dan Lanning secured the commitment of a player who played for Lane Kiffin‘s Ole Miss Rebels until last season.

DB Jadon Canady has finally made the decision to make a change and head to Eugene, aiming for a shot at the National Championship. The talented defensive player previously played at Tulane.

The news was reported by College Football insider Hayes Fawcett, who took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account @Hayesfawcett3 to announce Canady’s imminent arrival at Dan Lanning’s Ducks.

“BREAKING: Former Tulane and Ole Miss DB Jadon Canady has Committed to Oregon, he tells @On3sports. The 5’11 185 DB totaled 115 Tackles, 17 PD, & 2 INT in his college career thus far. 1 year of eligibility remaining.”

Davon Booth #21 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs is tackled by Jadon Canady #28 of the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Oxford, Mississippi.

In this way, HC Dan Lanning adds another defensive back to his team and continues to fine-tune a roster that aims to be a contender once again in the upcoming season.

A Lanning assistant heading to the NFL

Changes within the Oregon Ducks aren’t limited to the roster but are also happening within Dan Lanning’s coaching staff. The latest report reveals the imminent departure of one of Lanning’s assistants, who is heading to the NFL for his next destination.

Co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Junior Adams is reportedly set to join the Dallas Cowboys, where he will team up with Brian Schottenheimer for a new chapter in his career. The news was confirmed by journalist Todd Archer.

“The Cowboys are expected to sign Oregon co-offensive coordinator/WRs coach Junior Adams as their new WRs coach, according to a source. Second college coach to join staff with K-State’s Conor Riley coming on board as OL coach,” Archer stated via @toddarcher.

