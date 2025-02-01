The last season in the NCAAF had its ups and downs for the Ohio State Buckeyes. When it seemed like everything was falling apart after the loss to the Michigan Wolverines, Ryan Day‘s team managed to bounce back from adversity and ultimately became champions. With his focus on what’s ahead, the head coach addressed the possibility of eventually returning to work in the NFL.

Although he is currently considered one of the best in his position, Coach Ryan Day faced plenty of criticism throughout the season. Nonetheless, many believe he still has everything it takes to return to work in the NFL. In a recent episode of The Steam Room podcast with TNT’s Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley, Day made his stance on the matter clear.

“I would never wanna say, ‘I would never consider it,’ because you don’t know how things can change,” the head coach stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was in the NFL for two years and had a great experience there, and it’s a great league. But right now the impact we can make on young people is, to me, more impactful in college. And that’s why I got into this game, was to do that and that’s what I want to do.”

Quarterbacks coach Ryan Day looks on as Sam Bradford #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints on October 11, 2015 at Lincoln Financial field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Additionally, Day made his short-term goals clear: “Woody Hayes is the last one to win multiple national championships at Ohio State. That’s something I’ve now set for myself. To be the next head coach to win multiple championships at Ohio State. There’s still a lot more to be done.”

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard sends warning ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Howard’s message ahead of the NFL Draft

Will Howard was one of the standout players on Ryan Day’s team last season, earning the talented quarterback the opportunity to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Ahead of this highly anticipated event, Howard shared a heartfelt message with everyone who supported him throughout his final year with the Buckeyes and played a part in his growth throughout the season.

“I believe that everything in life happens for a reason and that God has a plan for all of us, and I am eternally grateful that my plan led me here to the Ohio State University. When I first came here to Ohio State, I had dreams of competing for a national championship, developing as a player, and hopefully going on to the NFL. Little did I know, walking away from this experience, I’d get so much more.,” Howard started.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“… Thank you, Coach Day, for believing in me when not a lot of others did. Thank you, Coach Kelly, for pushing me to be the best that I can be every single day. I’ve got to give so much credit to those two guys, and Billy Fessler is one of the guys that doesn’t get a lot of credit too. He did an unbelievable job developing me this year.

“Thank you to all the other coaches and staff that helped in my development here at The Ohio State University. Finally, thank you to Buckeye Nation for embracing me from Day 1. Thank you for taking me in and embracing me as one of your own. I will be a Buckeye for life.”