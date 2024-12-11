NCAAF News: Buffaloes star Travis Hunter makes heartfelt admission about the Heisman Trophy

Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes have one game remaining in the season, but the star cornerback/wideout focus seems set on another topic: the Heisman Trophy. As the race heated up between Hunter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, the Buffaloes star voiced an emotional confession.

The four finalists for the Heisman are set. Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel, and Cam Ward will be in New York City this weekend for the ceremony.

While Jeanty and the Broncos will play in the College Football Playoffs, Hunter will play his final game with Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl against BYU on December 28. Though Hunter is still considered the favorite to win the Heisman, Jeanty had a sensational outing against UNLV during the Mountain West Championship.

Hunter issued a strong message on what it’d mean for him to be named the best player in the NCAA.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field on October 26, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

“It’s gonna mean so much to me,” Hunter stated, via On3. “I know I’m gonna break down and cry after everybody goes away, because I’m gonna try to act tough in front of everybody. But for my family, it’s gonna mean so much. I’m the first to go to college. The first to get to the NFL. I’ll be able to take care of my family for the rest of my life.“

Hunter makes his claim to win the Heisman

The jury is still out on who deserves to be named the best player in college football. Although fans make their own thoughts clear, at the end of the day it comes down to the electors’ decision. However, Hunter has tons of confidence in his case.

“I definitely believe I deserve to win it,” Hunter stated. “What player do you know that can play receiver, get double teamed, still get 1,000 yards and the game plan is about you on the offensive side of the ball? Then you go to the defensive side of the ball and the game plan is still about you. I still ended up with four interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 30-something tackles.“

The Heisman Trophy ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 14.