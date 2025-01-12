NCAAF News: Arch Manning breaks silence on starting quarterback job after Texas' loss vs Ohio State

It’s been a wild ride for Arch Manning in Austin this season, and it’s only his freshman year in college football. The backup quarterback for the Texas Longhorns stole the spotlight and was the talk of the town, albeit his limited playing time. After the loss against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and as Texas’ season came to a close, Manning issued an honest comment on the future.

Barring any surprises, Arch Manning will take over as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns during the 2025 season. Quinn Ewers is expected to declare for the NFL Draft, and if he were to use his final year of eligibility, it’s uncertain whether the Horns would take him back.

With this scenario, Arch would oficially kickstart his journey as a QB1 at The Forty Acres. Manning has some big shoes to fill. While Ewers couldn’t lead the program to the promised land, he was the quarterback who changed the narrative for the school, turning them into a powerhouse once again. However, Arch has had big shoes to fill his whole life, as the heir to the Manning family dynasty, the bar is always higher for him.

Next season will be a true trial by fire for Manning. Although he has some advantage compared to other backup freshman QBs that haven’t seen the field until they become true starters, Manning has had his fair share of opportunities, due to playcall decisions and Ewers’ injuries. Regardless, it’ll all look as child’s play next season, when he must lead the Longhorns to the coveted National Championship.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up on the field before the start of the first round College Football Playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers on December 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Shortly after the clock ran out on the loss to Ohio State, Manning was grieving the heart-wrenching defeat but delivered a strong message about next season, explaining why he chose to stay in Texas despite being second on the depth chart.

“I don’t think I will start focusing on next season until probably next week,” Arch Manning confessed, via The Fort Warth Star-Telegram. “The class we go out with, the brotherhood, the culture. It’s something I want to keep moving forward. I hope we can keep this thing going. I’m excited for the future, for sure.”

Arch’s message to Quinn

Manning arrived in Austin in 2023 and has been learning behind Ewers since. He redshirted his first year, and became a redshirt freshman during the 2024 NCAA season.

Despite the loud and constant buzz surrounding the QB position at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, both signal-callers kept a great relationship. As Ewers prepares to embark on his next chapter, Manning shared a heartfelt message for his teammate and friend.

“He’s been everything for me,” Manning told Forth Warth Star-Telegram postgame. “One thing I will say about Quinn, he’s got me more into my faith in times of adversity and when times are not going your way. That’s one thing I’m always going to be thankful for, that he’s done that for me.”

What happened to Manning vs Ohio State?

Manning played one single snap during the College Football Playoffs Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. He entered the huddle and executed a QB-run play to convert a crucial fourth down. Manning took a big hit to the head during the play, and many believe he may have been physically unable to return to the gridiron.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

This became a bit clearer during the Longhorns’ most crucial drive of the game, down 7 points and down at the 1-yard line, Texas could’ve called a sneak play for Manning, yet the redshirt freshman’s number wasn’t called up.

The decision backfired on the Longhorns, who were stopped behind the line of scrimmage, leading to a scoop-and-score touchdown that sealed the game for the Buckeyes.

The season ended in heartbreak for the Longhorns. However, the Eyes of Texas have already set their sights on the upcoming season, hoping Manning will be the king that was promised and can lead them to glory in his first rodeo.

