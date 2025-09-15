NCAAF News: Mario Cristobal hints Carson Beck could debut Hurricanes weapon in rivalry matchup with Gators

All eyes are fixed on Coral Gables ahead of college football’s Week 4. Carson Beck, Mario Cristobal, and the Miami Hurricanes will host the struggling Florida Gators in a marquee matchup highly-anticipated across the nation.

Miami got off to a very promising start to the 2025 NCAA season. With Beck under center, the Hurricanes look like bona fide contenders to the National Championship. However, the real fun is only set to begin for Cristobal and company.

Week 4 will see the visiting Gators walk into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for a new edition of the heated rivalry between the two Florida-based programs. However, the year couldn’t have produced more different scenarios for the two schools.

Two sides to the coin

While the Gators are in the midst of an identity crisis, Cristobal’s Canes are playing some of their best football in a long time. However, it’s time to prove it for Beck and company against an SEC opponent that is never a walk in the park. Fortunately, Miami might have a key player making his NCAA season debut on Saturday night.

Joshisa Trader #0 of the Miami Hurricanes stiff arms Myles Purchase #5 of the Iowa State Cyclones.

“Miami HC Mario Cristobal shares that WR Joshisa “JoJo” Trader is available for the Florida game on Saturday,” Geo Milian reported on his X account. “He just ‘barely missed the cut’ when Cristobal elaborated further on Trader not playing against USF.”

Glimpses of hope

Beck and the Hurricanes offense have been firing on all cylinders so far in the college football campaign. However, there’s no such thing as too many options when it comes to distributing the pigskin across the gridiron. Therefore, Trader’s potential return to the lineup could spell great news for the transfer quarterback and company.

Trader was a true freshman in the 2024 college football campaign. Still, he managed to see the field on sporadic occasions for Cristobal’s offense. Regardless, he has yet to play for Miami with Beck commanding the huddle. Trader appeared in 4 games last season, recording 6 receptions for 91 yards, and a touchdown.

His best game of the year came against the Iowa State Cyclones during the Pop Tarts Bowl. Even though Miami lost 42-41, “Jojo” finished the day with a 3-61-1 statline.

Thanks to Trader’s speed, Beck might find a reliable target downfield in Cristobal’s offense. Moreover, the sophomore wideout has the ability to make big plays after the catch, a trait Miami can never get tired of.