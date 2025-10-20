NCAAF News: Matt Rhule issues major self-critique after Nebraska’s tough loss to Minnesota

Amid rumors of a potential departure from the program, Matt Rhule and his Nebraska Cornhuskers returned from Minneapolis with a tough loss on their shoulders. The Minnesota Golden Gophers made the most of their home-field advantage and capitalized on a crucial aspect that the head coach failed to manage.

While it’s undeniable that the talent on this team is one of the reasons they entered the game with a 5-1 record, it was perhaps on the physical side where they struggled last weekend.

This was confirmed by Rhule himself, who took responsibility for the team’s preparation and acknowledged how their opponent clearly outperformed them physically.

“I did not have them prepared to be the more physical team,” the head coach said via Omaha World-Herald’s Sam McKewon. This was reflected, among other things, in the nine sacks allowed on Dylan Raiola — a significant event for Nebraska this season.

Dylan Raiola #15 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

A night to forget

The Minnesota Golden Gophers throttled Nebraska 24-6, securing the win by absolutely controlling the line of scrimmage. Minnesota’s ground game was relentless, chewing up yardage and clock while capitalizing on a surprisingly porous Nebraska run defense.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers’ offense struggled to find rhythm, largely due to the Gophers’ defensive front overwhelming a shaky offensive line that allowed nine sacks. The inability of the Cornhuskers’ defense to get stops against the run proved to be the ultimate difference-maker.

What does the future hold for Matt Rhule?

The coaching carousel is spinning wildly with reports linking Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule to the newly opened Penn State job. Rhule, a Penn State alum with strong ties to Nittany Lions Athletic Director Pat Kraft, has emerged as a top candidate and the odds-on favorite in early speculation following James Franklin’s exit.

While Rhule has publicly stressed that Nebraska is a “destination job” and has vowed to remain focused on his current team, his carefully worded statements have done little to quell the rumors, leaving the Husker faithful anxious as the Nittany Lions’ search for a new leader gains steam.

What’s next for the Huskers?