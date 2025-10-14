Dylan Raiola drops candid comment on Matt Rhule’s potential departure from Nebraska to Penn State

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola didn’t mince words when asked about his head coach. In one of the biggest turns of the 2025 college football season, the Penn State Nittany Lions fired James Franklin. Now, rumors around the NCAA suggest Matt Rhule is the frontrunner to the vacant role in Happy Valley.

Raiola and the Cornhuskers are having none of it, however. When asked about the prospect of Rhule skipping town and heading off for Penn State, the sophomore signal-caller needed less than five words to cancel out the noise in Nebraska.

“He ain’t going anywhere,” Raiola boldly stated on the rumors around Rhule, via On3 Sports. Raiola has never been one to sugarcoat his thoughts in college football. As his head coach’s loyalty is placed under the scope, the Huskers’ quarterback didn’t stutter in his statement.

Unfazed

With the No. 25 Cornhuskers gearing up for a crucial matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road, Raiola wasn’t having any of the outside buzz. Thus, he took it upon himself to clear up any doubt on Rhule and his commitment to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Dylan Raiola at Memorial Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“[The rumors] don’t faze him at all,” Raiola added. “It’s just some people stirring things up. He’s as locked in as ever on this football game. I just had to make sure everybody knew that that’s our head coach and he’s staying right here.”

Back at it

Following Nebraska’s first road win of the 2025 NCAA season (though it won at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bearcats) over the Maryland Terrapins, Raiola and the Huskers must do it again in Minneapolis.

The matchup with the Golden Gophers is crucial in more ways than one. Nebraska enters the game on Friday at 5-1 (2-1 in the Big Ten). Meanwhile, Minnesota may boast a 4-2 record, but it shares the same mark as the Huskers within the conference.

On the rise

Raiola will look to maintain his red-hot form and build on his stellar campaign. So far, he has thrown for 138 completions (tied for 2nd in the Big Ten), 1,591 yards (5th), and 16 touchdown passes (2nd).

However, his five interceptions are tied for third-worst in the league, making it an area Rhule will surely want to address going forward. In tight matchups against conference opponents, limiting turnovers can be the difference between winning and losing. Moreover, those wins and losses could be the X-factor in keeping Rhule in Lincoln rather than considering a job in State College.