Steve Sarkisian reveals new development on Arch Manning’s injury recovery as Texas prepares for Vanderbilt

With or without Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns know their NCAA season is on the line during their matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores. On that note, the head coach addressed the latest development around the starting quarterback.

Manning is doing everything on his power to be back in the huddle on Saturday when the Longhorns host the Commodores at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. However, there’s only so much he can actually do to recover from his injury and complete the NCAA’s concussion protocol.

On that note, Sarkisian provided an update on where Manning stands as the Horns gear up for a pivotal meeting with the Commodores in Austin. Whether Manning will be in the game or backup Matthew Caldwell will take over the huddle against Vanderbilt remains to be seen.

“Both Manning and Michael Taaffe practiced here today. Arch is obviously still in protocol. There are steps as it pertains to protocol,” Sarkisian admitted during the weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference, via Inside Texas.

Steve Sarkisian at Davis Wade Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Starkville, Mississippi.

Home sweet home

Finally, the Horns are headed home. When the burnt orange hosts the Commodores on Saturday, Manning and company will play in Austin for the first time in over a month in the college football campaign. Texas hasn’t played in Bat City since the 55-0 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats on September 20.

“Great to be back at home at DKR. Been over a month since our last home game. The challenges of playing on the road in the SEC are obviously daunting,” Sarkisian reminded his team. “To come out of that four-game stretch 3-1 with some tight victories the last couple of weeks, both overtime games, I think speaks to the resiliency and mental toughness that our team has.”

History

Vanderbilt and Texas have faced off against each other 13 times in college football history. The school in Nashville holds the upper-hand, as Vandy came out on top 8 times. The Longhorns have won 4 games against the Commodores, and the two sides once tied 5-5 in 1905.

While Sarkisian, Manning, and the Longhorns may feel deflated by the all-time record against the Commodores, most signs actually favor them. Vanderbilt and Texas have met only once in SEC play, with the Horns winning 27-24 last NCAA season.

Diego Pavia at FirstBank Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Moreover, the last time Vanderbilt defeated Texas was in 1928, which was also the second-to-last meeting between the two programs. Determined to win in their first-ever game in Austin, the Commodores would improve to 8-1 (4-1 in league play) and virtually eliminate the Longhorns (6-2, 3-1 SEC) from postseason contention.