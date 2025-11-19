Needless to say, the 2025 NCAA season hasn’t gone how Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian, and the Texas Longhorns hoped. As much speculation surrounds the head coach and his future, Sarkisian voiced a concise statement on his intentions in college football.

The Longhorns (7-3, 4-2 SEC) have been under much duress in 2025. With their backs against the wall, the Horns know their margin for error has now become nonexistent. Instead, it’s sink or swim for Manning and company. With two games left on the schedule, Texas must win out and wait for other results in order to hold on to any hope of making the College Football Playoffs.

Amid such a dramatic NCAA season, several reports have emerged indicating Sarkisian might be on the hot seat. However, the head coach in Austin has now addressed the rumors with a straightforward message for Manning and company to listen to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“People reporting or insinuating that there’s a possibility I could leave the University of Texas — that’s absolutely false and untrue. I am not going anywhere,” Steve Sarkisian admitted during the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday, via On Texas Football.

Steve Sarkisian at Davis Wade Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Starkville, Mississippi.

Advertisement

Down goes Texas

With just weeks left in the 2025 NCAA campaign, the CFP Committee will have a tough time deciding the 12 programs who will be competing for college football’s glory in January. However, after the deflating loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Longhorns knew they’d be going down the rankings.

Advertisement

see also Texas star Arch Manning makes something clear about holding teammates accountable amid crucial season

As the CFP Committee announced its latest rankings, Texas has slid down to the 17th position—previously sitting at 10th. Now, the odds of making the postseason have taken a big toll for the Longhorns. The burnt orange must win out in its last two outings—against the Arkansas Razorbacks (Nov. 22) and Texas A&M Aggies (Nov. 28).

Advertisement

Lone Star Showdown shaping up to be decisive

Barring a disaster, Manning and the Longhorns should defeat the 2-8 (0-6 SEC) Razorbacks at DKR–Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. If Texas fails to win against Arkansas, then their season will truly be over, with nothing left to play for but the Lone Star Showdown and a bowl game to close out the year. However, if Texas does take care of business against Arkansas, then the matchup with Texas A&M becomes truly pivotal.

“We have an opportunity at the end of the regular season to do something that nobody’s done since 2019, and that’s beat three top-10 ranked teams in the regular season,” Sarkisian told reporters earlier this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If the Longhorns defeat the Aggies during the NCAA’s Rivalry Week, they will add it to their collection of top-10 wins, joining their triumphs over No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 9 Vanderbilt. That is what the Longhorns are holding on to, as it could be the statistic that convinces the Committee they belong in the College Football Playoff.

SurveyWhat will Texas' record be to end the season? What will Texas' record be to end the season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE