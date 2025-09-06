Why was the Clemson vs. Troy game delayed in Week 2 of the 2025 NCAAF season?

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers face an urgent need to rebound after their shaky opener against LSU, as they prepare to host the always tough Troy Trojans. The home team’s second outing in the 2025 NCAAF season aims to leave a much stronger impression than their debut.

However, Tigers fans will have to wait a little longer, as the game has been delayed due to a lightning storm, and the restart is expected to take longer than initially planned.

The visitors held a 7-0 lead when it was announced that the game would be halted due to bad weather at the stadium.

*Developing story…