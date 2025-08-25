Wolverines HC Sherrone Moore makes major decision on QB battle ahead of NCAAF debut

The Michigan Wolverines know they’re one of the top contenders in the Big Ten Conference, which means several programs will be coming after them with hopes of knocking them off. Sherrone Moore, the team’s successful head coach, has made a key decision ahead of their NCAAF season opener next weekend.

After evaluating the various options available for the starting quarterback role heading into their first game, Moore and his staff have ultimately decided to name Bryce Underwood as the team’s new starting signal-caller, moving both Jadyn Davis and Mikey Keene down the depth chart.

“Bryce Underwood will be our starting quarterback,” the HC said via on3.com. “I’ll confirm that. He’s earned the opportunity. It was not given to him. All the other quarterbacks had a really good camp as well. I really thought Jadyn Davis has come along and taken the next steps. He’ll be the two behind him. He’s done a really good job.”

It’s also worth noting that Jake Garcia was in the mix for the starting job as well, though he was widely viewed as the least likely candidate to take over under center.

5-Star quarterback Michigan commitment Bryce Underwood on the field.

Why Underwood got the starting job

Despite being one of the youngest players on the roster, Underwood showcased the talent and poise needed to lead his team on the field. That composure was one of the key factors that ultimately led Moore to name him the starter.

“Bryce took the necessary steps and really took the position,” Moore said. “Took ownership of his abilities and took ownership of the team and became a leader on the team and a guy that guys look to. Just did the things the right way. Used his skill and never tried to do too much. For a young guy, very mature, beyond his years, and he’s still only 18 years old.”

Wolverines’ season opener

The Michigan Wolverines are set to begin their new era this Saturday, kicking off the 2025 college football season against the New Mexico Lobos at The Big House.

Moore’s squad will look to continue their dominance, but with a new quarterback at the helm and several key players gone to the NFL, their quest to reclaim the Big Ten title and return to the College Football Playoff will be tested from the very first snap.

