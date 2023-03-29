Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers face each other at Dodger Stadium for the 2023 MLB regular season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers will clash at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in the regular 2023 MLB Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this MLB game in the US.

[Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 32nd overall game. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 21 direct duels to this day, while the Arizona Diamondbacks have celebrated a triumph in nine matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 23, 2023, and it ended in an 11-5 win for the Diamondbacks at home in the Spring training. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, this time in the 2023 MLB season.

When will Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers be played?

The 2023 MLB regular season game between Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers will be played on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers

The match to be played between Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers in the regular MLB 2023 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include MLB Network, Bally Sports Arizona, Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Arizona Xtra 2.